UK police officer jailed for murder of Sarah Everard charged with more sex crimes

A former London police officer, who was jailed for life last year for a rape and murder that horrified the nation, was charged on Friday with four new counts of indecent assault that took place just weeks earlier.

Wayne Couzens, 49, whose job was to guard diplomatic premises, abducted marketing executive Sarah Everard on a London street as she walked home from visiting a friend in March last year, using his police credentials to force her into his car.

Sarah Everard was raped and murdered by PC Wayne Couzens in March 2021.

Her body was later found in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) away in southeast England.

His actions provoked anger at the failure of police and wider society to tackle violence against women, and he was told he would go to prison for life with no chance of parole

The Crown Prosecution Service said it had now authorized Couzens to be charged with four more suspected offenses of exposing himself, which had taken place less than a month before he attacked Everard.

