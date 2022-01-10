UNCHANGED STANCE ON VACCINATION

The Grenada Union of Teachers’ official stance on vaccination remains the same as President Jude Bartholomew reiterates that they do not support mandatory vaccination.

Calls for teachers to be fully vaccinated to report to school have been reverberating in some circles while Private Sector Senator Christopher De Allie during the budget debate had recommended the vaccination of teachers and students.

The GUT according to Bartholomew maintains that vaccination must be a personal choice.



