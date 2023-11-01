ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA: The Grenada National Commission for UNESCO is pleased to announce the inclusion of three (3) additional posts in the UNESCO Young Professional Programme 2023, which aims to enrich and diversify UNESCO, by attracting young talented professionals to the Secretariat.

Associate Programme Specialist – ED/Education Sector (UNESCO Harare Office/Zimbabwe)

Associate Legal Officer – LA /Office of International Standards and Legal Affairs (UNESCO Paris/Headquarters)

Associate Publications Officer – CPE/Division for Communications and Public Engagement (UNESCO Paris/Headquarters)

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

Be a national of Grenada as of July 2023Be (32) thirty-two years of age (maximum) as of Dec. 31, 2023, i.e., not born before January 1, 1991Holding an advanced university degree (masters or equivalent), with a specialisation or a major in any of the following areas:Education; Natural Sciences; Social and human Sciences; International Cooperation and Development; Human Resources Management; Business Administration; Psychology; Law; Audit; Finance; Accounting; Media; Journalism; Public Information; Cultural Policies and Development; International Relations and Political SciencesFluent in English or French – Working knowledge of both languages would be an asset.

Candidate selection will also be based on the Organization’s core values of integrity, professionalism, respect for diversity and commitment to UNESCO’s mandate and to the wider UN system. Previous relevant professional experience may be an asset, however it is not an essential requirement.

The selected candidates, if successful through all the stages of the application process, will be appointed as UNESCO staff members on a regular fixed-term contract at P-1/P-2 level. Assignments may be either at headquarters or in a field office. The renewal of their contract will depend on the evaluation of their performance during the first nine-month probationary period.

During the first 12 months of service, the Young Professionals will have the opportunity to work with a mentor who will support them at the start of their assignment. They will also be given the opportunity to participate in training on various and relevant UNESCO areas.

Interested candidates are asked to submit a curriculum vitae, using a freestyle template, up to a maximum of two (2) pages, to include their name; gender; date of birth (DOB); telephone/Email; degree and the area of specialisation as listed above, along with copies of university certificates, to be considered for pre-selection. This is to be submitted NO LATER THAN, November 25, 2023, to the:

Secretary- General Grenada National Commission for UNESCO Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture Sir. Eric Gairy Botanical Gardens, Tanteen St. George’s GRENADA Email: [email protected] Tel: 1 (473) 440 2737/440 3162

PLEASE NOTE:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.In the framework of the PaperSmart policy applied by UNESCO, eligible candidates

are asked to submit applications electronically.