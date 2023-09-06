UNESCO Young Professional Programme 2023

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA: The Grenada National Commission for UNESCO is pleased to announce the launch of the UNESCO Young Professionals Programme 2023, which aims at enriching and diversifying UNESCO, by attracting young talented professionals to the Secretariat.

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

Be a national of Grenada as of July 2023Be 32-years-old (maximum) as of Dec. 31, 2023, i.e., not born before January 1, 1991Holding an advanced university degree (masters or equivalent), with a specialization or a major in the following areas:Education; Natural Sciences; Social and Human Sciences; International Cooperation and Development; Human Resources Management; Business Administration; Psychology; Law; Audit; Finance; Accounting; Media; Journalism; Public Information; Cultural Policies and Development; International Relations and Political SciencesFluent in English or French – Knowledge of both working languages would be an asset.

In addition to the above criteria, the selection will be based on the Organization’s core values of integrity, professionalism, respect for diversity and commitment to UNESCO’s mandate and to the wider UN system. Previous relevant professional experience may be an asset, however it is not an essential requirement.

If successful through all the stages of the application process, candidates will be appointed as UNESCO staff members on a regular fixed-term contract at P-1/P-2 level. Assignments may be either at headquarters or in a field office. The renewal of their contract will depend on the evaluation of their performance during the first nine-month probationary period.

During the first 12 months of service, the Young Professionals will have the opportunity to work with a mentor who will support them at the start of their assignment. Furthermore, the Young Professionals will be given the opportunity to participate in trainings on various and relevant UNESCO areas.

Interested candidates are asked to submit a Curriculum Vitae, using a freestyle template, up to a maximum of two (2) pages, to include their name; gender; date of birth (DOB); telephone/Email; degree and the area of specialization listed above, along with copies of university certificates, to be considered for pre-selection. This is to be submitted NO LATER THAN, OCT. 24, 2023, to the:

Secretary-General

Grenada National Commission for UNESCO Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports and Culture Sir. Eric Gairy Botanical Gardens, TanteenSt. George’sGRENADA

Email: [email protected] Tel: 1 (473) 440-2737/440-3162 PLEASE NOTE:

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.In the framework of the PaperSmart policy applied by UNESCO, eligible candidatesare asked to submit applications electronically.