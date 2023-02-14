Unicomer to erect $25B commercial complex, logistics park on EBD

Black Immigrant Daily News

Unicomer Guyana Incorporated has announced a $25 billion commercial investment on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) to construct a massive commercial complex and logistics park.

This project is earmarked for completion in spring of 2025, informed Redstart Investments Guyana Inc – the real estate development and property management division of the Unicomer Group.

Both projects are expected to break ground in May 2023, subject to the necessary regulatory and governmental approvals.

The commercial complex will house up to 30 retail spaces with some 400 parking spaces.

The complex will be anchored by a Courts Mega Store and an Ashley Homestore, together occupying 50,000 square foot of retail space. These stores will be complemented by an array of retail stores, a gym, as well as restaurants and eateries from local and international brands.

Discussions are also ongoing with top international hotel brands to be included in the complex.

Meanwhile, the $15 billion Logistics Park will be constructed on 60 acres of land already acquired in Houston, EBD. It will streamline the retail giant’s supply chain management process and allow for similar arrangements to be extended to other companies in the region.

When completed, the Logistics Park will also contain Unicomer Guyana’s brand 250,000 square foot Logistics and Distribution Center.

NewsAmericasNow.com