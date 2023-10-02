United Nations (UN) Essay and Art Competition

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA– The Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture in collaboration with the United Nations, is hosting a Grenada Essay and Art competition, in recognition of United Nations Day on Oct. 24, 2023.

The competition is open to all primary and secondary school students, ages 8 to 19, under the theme: “Demonstrate your understanding of Agenda 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals by writing an essay or creating an art piece that conveys how every Grenadian and everyone living in Grenada can contribute to national development that is more inclusive and equitable, leaving no one behind’’.

Essays must be typed, double-spaced in Times New Roman, in 12-point font and, hand-delivered to Kisha Gellineau, UNESCO Desk, Ministry of Education or, emailed via [email protected] on or before Wednesday October 11, 2023. Attractive prizes will be awarded to both students and schools.

Participating schools/students may be guided by the following UN sites: https://unsdg.un.org/2030-agenda/universal-values/leave-no-one-behind and https://sdgs.un.org/goals.

The public is encouraged to have their children participate, as we endeavour to recognise UN Day 2023, while promoting creativity and innovation in our nation’s students.