Unlock Transformation: Join Us at the International Men’s Day Regional Conference 2023

The International Men’s Day Regional Conference is a significant gathering, uniting individuals, professionals, and leaders from diverse sectors across the Caribbean region. The theme, “Men Matter – Embrace, Empower, Elevate for Positive Transformation,” speaks to our commitment to addressing crucial issues related to men’s well-being and societal roles.

Key Highlights:– Official Conference (November 6th): – Location: Radisson Grenada (Crown Ballroom) – Time: 8 am – 5 pm – Engaging keynote speakers and thought-provoking discussions.

– Business Workshop (November 17th): – Location: Radisson Grenada (St Andrew Room) – Time: 8 am – 11 am – Explore business-related topics crucial for men’s professional development.

– Community Engagement (November 17th): – Visit various institutions to engage with men from 12:15 pm – 6 pm. – A unique opportunity to connect with communities and share insights.

– Island Motorcade (November 18th): – Commencing from 10 am – Route: St George-St John-St Mark-St Patrick-St Andrew-St David-St George – Showcase solidarity and key messages at strategic locations.

– Church Service, Award Ceremony, Cultural Presentations, and Dinner (November 19th): – Time: 3 pm – 7 pm – A day of celebration, recognition, and cultural festivities.

Join the Conversation:Connect with us on social media to stay updated:– Instagram: @MenMatterCaribbean](https://www.instagram.com/menmattercaribbean/– Facebook: International Men’s Day Regional Conference (https://www.facebook.com/IMDRegionalConference)

Ready to Join?Sign up for this transformative experience by using this [registration link](https://form.jotform.com/imdregionalconference/registrationform).Your participation will add depth to our discussions and contribute to the success of this event. We look forward to welcoming you to the International Men’s Day Regional Conference 2023.