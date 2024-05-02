Upcoming survey includes questions about Government & Opposition

By Lincoln DePradine

Grenadian Dr. Justine C. Pierre

Canada-based labour market researcher and consultant, Grenadian Dr. Justine Pierre, says there is some action that ought to be taken, “for the good of the nation’’, by both the government and the main opposition New National Party (NNP).

Pierre, who recently left Grenada after a brief visit, said cost of living and people’s worry about how “expensive’’ some commodities are, are among concerns on the island.

In the run up to the last general election, Pierre conducted a survey of Grenadians and was able to tabulate information on issues such as their attitude to, and preference for, the political party leaders; and on how people were likely to vote.

“June 22 will be the second year of the government; and after this year, everybody is going into election mode,’’ Pierre told the Barnacle, adding that’s he’ll soon be leaving Canada for a return Grenada visit to conduct another survey, titled a “pilot testing of the Grenada Transformation’’.

The upcoming study is also referred to as a, “perception survey of government performance’’ over the past two years.

“It’s to find out, from people in Grenada, what the situation is with the government’’, Pierre, a former student of the Grenada Boys’ Secondary School, said in an interview.

The study, possibly in July, will include questions such as, “have you felt the impact of the government’s Transformation Agenda?’’

Among other questions are:

“What is the single most important issue the government has to tackle?’’

“Do you think the government is going in the right direct?’’ And, “Are you better off today than you were two years ago?’’

As part of the survey, Pierre will also direct questions to respondents about the NNP, which lost office to the National Democratic Congress in the 2022 general election.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell remains head of the NNP and serves as Opposition Leader in the House of Representatives.

Dr Lawrence Joseph

The party hasn’t held a convention in two years; but, some veteran NNP members such as Dr. Bert Brathwaite and former attorney general and ex-president of the Senate, Dr. Lawrence Joseph, have been calling for the convening of a convention.

Joseph, in a poetic note circulated last year among party members – and without calling anyone by name – wrote that, “the time will come for the leader’s call; he must pass the baton for the benefit of all’’.

According to Joseph, “passing the baton does not mean the end; being a mentor can be a very wise trend’’.

NNP MP and public relations officer, Emmalin Pierre, has said she’s interested in becoming the party’s leader, but when a vacancy becomes available.

Assistant general secretary, MP Peter David, has officially notified the party that he plans on contesting the leadership position at the NNP’s next convention.

“The longer people wait, it’s more detrimental to the NNP and the country,’’ said Dr. Pierre. “For the good of the nation, people have to know.’’

In Pierre’s “pilot testing’’, he’ll ask Grenadians whether they’ll vote for the current government or the opposition NNP, “if general elections were to be called next month’’.

Another question to be posed is, “if you were an NNP supporter voting in the next convention, who would you vote for: Dr. Mitchell? Peter David? Emmalin Pierre?’’

If respondents choose a name other than Pierre, David or Mitchell, they’re asked to explain their answer.