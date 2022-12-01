Update: 3 Independence babies by 1 pm Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

Update: 2pm

There are now three Independence Day 2022 babies.

Joining the first baby girl, are two baby boys.

Baby Wilkinson outweighs both boys. The first baby boy weighed four pounds and was born at 10:38am. The second baby boy was born 12:21 pm and he weighs six pounds, 14 ounces.

[Original story: 8am, November 30]

Baby births on this Independence Day 2022 have started with a baby girl.

This is the first in three years. In 2021, a baby boy weighing six pounds, 9.9 ounces was born first at 11:19 am. His mother is Cherarer Garnes and his dad is Jamal Harewood. While in 2020, the first Independence Day baby was a baby boy weighing 3520 grams or seven pounds, 12 ounces. He was born at 1:49 am. His mother is Ann-Marie Waterman.

Now this year, the first baby was born at 5:32 am at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH). She weighed eight pounds 13 ounces at birth. She is not her mum’s first bundle of joy.

Over at Bayview Hospital, as of 7:30 am, there were no Independence Day births at that medical facility.

NewsAmericasNow.com