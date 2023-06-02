UPDATE ON THE MINISTERIAL COMPLEX & THE MINISTRY OF EDUCATION AIR CONDITIONING UNIT

St. George – The Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation & Transportation is pleased to announce that a contract has been awarded to Cooling Tech Limited in the sum of $3.9 Million to replace the Air Conditioning System at the Ministerial Complex & the Ministry of Education.

The work will entail replacing all R22A Systems on each floor along with supplying and installing a Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Air Conditioning System. The VRF technology is environmentally friendly and offers a cleaner and more efficient way to cool buildings. This energy efficient system will also reduce operating costs and improve occupant comfort. The custom-built units will be manufactured off island and will require approximately four months to be completed. Thereafter the units will be shipped to Grenada and the installation process will commence in a phased approach.

The Ministry of Infrastructure thanks the occupants of the buildings and the public for their continued cooperation and support to this process.