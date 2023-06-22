UPDATE ON TROPICAL STORMS BRET AND CINDY

St. George’s, Grenada – The Meteorological Office at the Maurice Bishop International Airport informed the National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) that at 5:00 a.m., Tropical Storm Bret was centered over the Eastern Caribbean near 13.4N, 62.9W, or 100 nautical miles west of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, moving west at 16 kt. Maximum sustained wind speed is 50 kt with gusts to 60 kt. Convection has diminished from earlier as Bret moves into the Eastern Caribbean, but scattered showers and thunderstorms persist within 90 nautical miles of the center of Bret.

The National Disaster Management Agency (NaDMA) extends solidarity to the CDEMA participating states that received minor damage from the impact of Tropical Storm Bret. Early reports are that St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Lucia have reported heavy rainfall, rough seas, power outages, damage to roofs, and flooding.

Tropical Storm Cindy: Tropical Storm Cindy is centered over the tropical Atlantic near 12.1N 46.9W, 860 nm east of the Lesser Antilles, moving WNW at 13 kt. Estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb. Maximum sustained wind speed is 40 kt with gusts to 50 kt. Numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms are active within 90 nm of the center. Wave heights are 8 to 11 ft within 120 nm of the center. Cindy is expected to maintain tropical storm strength as it moves to the northeast of the Leeward Islands through Sunday.

The weather forecast for Friday, June 23, 2023, is mostly cloudy and windy with light to moderate widely scattered showers and the medium chance of isolated thunder.

The Meteorological Office and NaDMA will continue to monitor Tropical Storms Bret and Cindy and provide updates. The public is reminded to follow the advisories and forecasts issued by the Meteorological Office and NaDMA.

Please note: Grenada and its dependencies are NOT under Tropical Storm watch or warning at this time.

The Meteorological Office and NaDMA will continue to monitor Tropical Storms Bret and Cindy and provide updates. The public is reminded to follow the advisories and forecasts issued by the Meteorological Office and NaDMA.