UPDATE – REOPENING OF GRANBY STREET AND RELOCATION OF STREET VENDING IN THE TOWN OF ST. GEORGE

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation wishes to inform the general public that Granby Street will be opened to vehicular traffic and vending will now take place on Melville Street near the Old Andall’s Supermarket and from the Fish Market to Griffith’s Park from December 21, 2023, to December 31, 2023.

This is necessary to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic within the town of St. George.

The Ministry of Infrastructure apologizes for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the general public.