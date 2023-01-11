UPDATE: Taxi driver pronounced dead at car crash Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

[Update: 5:34 pm]

Police are investigating the death of Shawn Ricardo Forde, 50, of Montrose Gardens, Christ Church.

Around 1:55 pm today, Tuesday, January 10, the Operations Control Room received a report that a vehicle ran off the road and struck a wall along Charnocks, Christ Church. Officers were also informed that the driver of the vehicle was unresponsive.

Police arrived at the scene which was 200 metres west of the Tom Adams Roundabout and discovered a public service vehicle – a ZM van – with significant damages to its front and left side.

Forde, the driver, was pronounced dead by a medical doctor at the scene. He was identified by family members.

Eleven officers from the Barbados Fire Service responded and extricated Forde from the vehicle.

[Original published: Tuesday, January 10 at 4:28 pm]

Accident along Adams section of ABC Highway

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident along the Adams section of the ABC Highway.

Fire officials received the report around 2:24 pm. A water tender from Worthing Fire Station and rescue tender from Bridgetown Fire Station responded. Approximately 10 fire officers led by Division Officer Edwards are at the scene .

Police have cordoned off the area. This has led to bumper traffic along the ABC Highway from Lowlands to the Grantley Adams International Airport.

Traffic is being diverted from the ABC Highway to the Old Airport Road.

Motorists are advised to proceed with caution.

