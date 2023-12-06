UPDATE – TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF RICHMOND HILL ROAD THROUGH THE ARCH TO PARADE BUS STOP

St. George – The Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation wishes to inform the general public that the Richmond Hill Road through the arch to Parade Bus Stop will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic from December 11, 2023, to December 22, 2023. This is to facilitate the reconstruction of the box culverts in the area.

In this regard, pedestrians are advised to exercise caution when traversing the area.

The Ministry of Infrastructure apologizes for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public.