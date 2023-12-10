UPDATE – TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF ROAD FROM THEBAIDE TO MT. ANNON, ST. DAVID

The Ministry of Infrastructure, Public Utilities, Civil Aviation and Transportation wishes to inform the general public that Thebaide to Mt. Annon, St. David will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic from December 11, 2023, to December 25, 2023. This closure is necessary to facilitate the reconstruction of the road.

In this regard, the general public, particularly motorists, are advised to use alternative routes and exercise caution when traversing the area.

The Ministry of Infrastructure apologizes for any inconvenience and anticipates the cooperation of the residents of the area and the general public.