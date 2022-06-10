US and Chinese defense chiefs trade barbs over Taiwan at first face-to-face meeting

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Singapore (CNN)US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Minister of National Defense Gen. Wei Fenghe held their first face-to-face meeting on Friday at a major defense summit in Singapore.

The meeting at the Shangri-la Dialogue took place during Austin’s fourth trip to the Indo-Pacific region after a formal request from China’s military leadership.

The meeting lasted nearly an hour, just under twice the scheduled 30 minutes. Prior to the meeting they had spoken only once on the phone in late April in a call that lasted approximately 45 minutes.

According to a Pentagon readout of the meeting Austin, reiterated that the US “remains committed to our longstanding one China policy.”

“Secretary Austin discussed global and regional security issues, and reiterated to General Wei that the United States remains committed to our longstanding one China policy, which is guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three U.S.-China Joint Communiques, and the Six Assurances. The Secretary reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Strait, opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo, and called on the PRC to refrain from further destabilizing actions toward Taiwan,” the readout said.

Read More