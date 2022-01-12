US imposes sanctions on North Korean and Russian individuals tied to North Korea’s missile programs

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Washington (CNN)The US on Wednesday announced sanctions on eight North Korean and Russian individuals and entities for supporting North Korea’s ballistic missile programs, imposing the punishments after a pair of new missile tests by North Korea in the last week.

“Today’s actions, part of the United States’ ongoing efforts to counter (North Korea’s) weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, target its continued use of overseas representatives to illegally procure goods for weapons,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement.

North Korea’s “latest missile launches are further evidence that it continues to advance prohibited programs despite the international community’s calls for diplomacy and denuclearization,” he added.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement later Wednesday that in addition to the individuals and entities that the Treasury Department had imposed sanctions on, his department was placing sanctions on “one (North Korean) individual, one Russian individual, and one Russian entity that have engaged in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to the proliferation of (weapons of mass destruction) or their means of delivery by (North Korea).”

A full assessment of the missile test by North Korea on Tuesday local time continues to be made. Three US officials told CNN that it demonstrated some surprising capabilities, although two other US officials said they were not surprised by the development. Those two officials cited North Korea’s statement that it was working on new advanced weapons for war fighting earlier this month and launched its first hypersonic missile test last year.

Read More