US Justice Department begins releasing government Epstein files 

19 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

The United States Department of Justice has begun to release part of its trove of files documenting the life and crimes of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

But Friday’s much anticipated release is expected to fall short of the publication of the full Epstein file called for under a recently passed law.

Earlier in the day, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche warned that some documents would be delayed, in order to ensure the privacy of Epstein’s victims.

“I expect that we’re going to release more documents over the next couple of weeks,” Blanche told Fox News.

“So today, several hundred thousand, and then, over the next couple of weeks, I expect several hundred thousand more.”

That is likely to spur outrage — and the possibility of a backlash from the US Congress, which set a 30-day deadline for the release in the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed in November.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

 

