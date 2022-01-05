US-led coalition fires back after attack by suspected Iranian-backed militias in Syria

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)Military bases in Iraq and Syria that hold American troops were attacked Wednesday, though no US forces were killed in the strikes, according to Iraqi officials and the US-led coalition.

There have been multiple attacks this week coinciding with Monday’s second anniversary of the US assassination of a key Iranian general.

“It’s difficult to know with great specificity and certainty … what accounts for the frequency of these attacks,” Pentagon press secretary John Kirby told reporters. “It is certainly possible that it could be related to the anniversary of the Soleimani strike. It is certainly possible that it could be related to the change in mission” in Iraq.

“The truth is, we just don’t know for sure,” he added. “Bottom line is we had been thinking and preparing for the possibility of stepped-up attacks at the end of December.”

On Wednesday morning, US-led coalition forces fired back after they were attacked by suspected Iranian-backed militias who fired eight rounds of indirect fire at their base in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, according to a statement from the coalition.

