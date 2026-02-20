NNP infighting in St Patrick East Cultural Exchanges, A Bridge for Promoting Mutual Understanding The Sale of Sunset to the brother of a politician Roman Catholic Priest blames Putin for war in Ukraine Redhead: The yachts are anchored legally outside Mount Pandy Beach Victory for Land Actors over Planning Authority
US military says it attacked vessel in Pacific Ocean, killing three people 

20 February 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

BREAKING,

The US military said it attacked a boat in the eastern Pacific, killing three people, in the latest strike on a vessel in international waters that Washington alleges was involved in drug trafficking.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow shortly.

 

