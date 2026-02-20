World News
US military says it attacked vessel in Pacific Ocean, killing three people
20 February 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
BREAKINGBREAKING,
The US military said it attacked a boat in the eastern Pacific, killing three people, in the latest strike on a vessel in international waters that Washington alleges was involved in drug trafficking.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow shortly.
Related News
14 February 2026
US pressures Vanuatu at UN over ICJ’s landmark climate change ruling
13 February 2026
Merz, Macron to address Munich Security Conference amid disputes with US
10 February 2026
US Commerce Secretary Lutnick downplays Epstein ties amid resignation calls
09 February 2026