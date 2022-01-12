US sanctions 5 North Koreans and 1 entity tied to regime’s missile programs

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Washington (CNN)The US on Wednesday announced sanctions on five North Koreans and one entity supporting the regime’s ballistic missile programs, imposing the punishments after a new missile test by the country.

“Today’s actions, part of the United States’ ongoing efforts to counter (North Korea’s) weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, target its continued use of overseas representatives to illegally procure goods for weapons,” Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian E. Nelson said in a statement.

North Korea’s “latest missile launches are further evidence that it continues to advance prohibited programs despite the international community’s calls for diplomacy and denuclearization,” he added.

A full assessment of the missile test by North Korea on Tuesday local time continues to be made. Three US officials told CNN that it demonstrated some surprising capabilities, although two other US officials said they were not surprised by the development. Those two officials cited North Korea’s statement that it was working on new advanced weapons for war fighting earlier this month and launched its first hypersonic missile test last year.

Meanwhile, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday’s test was more advanced than the missile Pyongyang tested last week, reaching a velocity of more than 10 times the speed of sound.

