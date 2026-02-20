NNP infighting in St Patrick East Victory for Land Actors over Planning Authority Victory for Land Actors over Planning Authority Roman Catholic Priest blames Putin for war in Ukraine Redhead: The yachts are anchored legally outside Mount Pandy Beach The Sale of Sunset to the brother of a politician
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump’s global tariffs 

20 February 2026
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

The US Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs that he pursued under a law ⁠meant for use in national emergencies, rejecting one of ⁠his most contentious assertions of his authority in a ruling with major implications for the global economy.

The decision on Friday comes after Trump leveraged tariffs – taxes on imported goods – as a key economic and foreign policy tool.

They have been central to a global trade war that Trump initiated after he began his second term as president, one that has alienated trading partners, affected financial markets and caused ⁠global economic uncertainty.

More to come…

 

