USA: Six-Year-Old Used His Mother’s Gun To Shoot Teacher – St. Lucia Times

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
USA: Six-Year-Old Used His Mother’s Gun To Shoot Teacher – St. Lucia Times
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

According to investigators, a six-year-old student shot his teacher at a US school while using his mother’s legally acquired firearm.

Police in Virginia said at a press conference on Monday that the youngster took the gun to school in his backpack.

According to reports, the student shot Abigail “Abby” Zwerner purposely on Friday during class.

Before requesting assistance for herself, according to the police, she was able to lead her students to safety.

– Advertisement –

Ms. Zwerner, 25, continues to be in stable condition at the hospital.

See also

Police have taken the unidentified child into custody and he is undergoing evaluation.

Headline photo: Abigail “Abby” Zwerner 

– Advertisement –

TRENDING

NewsAmericasNow.com