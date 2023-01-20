UWI Cave Hill to pay homage to Jamaican mathematician Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The University Of The West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill Campus will be paying homage to Jamaican mathematician Professor Leslie Robinson.

We will shine the light on Leslie Robinson, an accomplished UWI administrator from Jamaica, a mathematician for his role in opening the College Of Arts And Science in 1963…

Pro Vice Chancellor and principal of UWI Cave Hill, Clive Landis announced at the launch of the anniversary celebrations today, that Professor Robinson will recognised for his contribution to the founding campus, the College of Arts and Science.

“Six decades! Who would’ve thought how the Cave Hill Campus would have grown and evolved since the then College Of Arts And Science was opened in a temporary structure at the Deep Water Harbour in 1963, with 118 pioneering students.”

“During the launch parade for the 60th anniversary taking place on campus tomorrow [Friday, January 20], we will shine the light on Leslie Robinson, an accomplished UWI administrator from Jamaica, mathematician for his role in opening the College Of Arts And Science in 1963 to lay the groundwork for the conception and the construction of the new campus in Cave Hill.”

Landis also contended that Robinson, who passed away in April 2007, took the resolute first step which led to the opening of the new UWI Cave Hill campus in its current location in 1966.

“Leslie Robinson took the resolute first step in 1963 that would culminate in the laying of the foundation stone in 1966 for the new campus in its present location under then principal Sidney Martin,” he stated.

NewsAmericasNow.com