UWI Economic Cost Scholarships 2024

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – The Government of Grenada, in collaboration with the University of the West Indies, is offering Economic Cost Scholarships to interested Grenadian nationals, who wish to pursue bachelor’s degrees on campus.

Economic Cost covers tuition cost ONLY for the following:

St. Augustine Campus, Trinidad – 80% tuition ONLYMona Campus, Jamaica – 80% tuition ONLYCave Hill Campus, Barbados – 66% tuition ONLY

Deadline: July 15, 2024

All applicants MUST:

First apply to the University for acceptanceBe citizens of Grenada

Scholarship package requirements:

Scholarship application form (sent by request via email)Two (2) referencesCertified copy of birth certificate and/or passport bio-data pageCertified copies of ALL academic certificatesOfficial transcriptAcceptance letterOne passport size photographPersonal Essay (maximum of 500 words detailing your career goal(s) and how it can be of benefit to you & Grenada)

N.B. 1. Economic Cost Scholarship DOES NOT cover medical programmes.

2. Certificates can be certified at the Examination Unit of the Ministry of Education.

Kindly submit one (1) copy of ALL required documents to the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk, Ministry of Education on or before July 15, 2024.

For further information, please contact the Human Resource Development Division/Scholarship Desk at telephone numbers 440-2737/2738 or 417-9762 or email [email protected].