VACANCY – Associate Attorney in Dominica

Shillingford, Marsh and Associates Inc. Dominica:

Shillingford, Marsh and Associates Inc. invites applications from suitably qualified lawyers for the position of Associate Attorney-at-law

Requirements include:1. Applicant must be qualified to be called to the bar in the Commonwealth of Dominica 2. Good research and writing skills. 3. Interest in litigation and advocacy would be an asset. All applications should be submitted no later than September 30th 2023 and should be addressed to: Ms. Cara ShillingfordShillingford, Marsh and Associates Inc.10 Kings LaneRoseau, Dominica

All applications should be sent via email to [email protected] and copied to [email protected].

Compensation will be commensurate with experience.

Belize Jurisdiction and the Belize Senior Courts

Inviting suitable applicants to apply for the position of Judicial Assistant to the Senior Court in Belize

Deadline for submission is the 13th October, 2023.

Vacancy-Notice-Judicial-Assistant

