Veteran Disc Jockey DJ Wayne Resigns From Irie FM

Popular radio personality DJ Wayne, also known as Dj Wizzzle, has resigned from Irie Fm.

The slick-talking DJ has been noticeably absent from the airwaves for the past few weeks, leaving many to speculate after several other DJs played in his slot.

The Speculation became rife last week Friday when the noted Disk Jock played his show via the Twitch TV platform in his usual 6 pm-10 pm slot.

Speaking exclusively with Urban Islandz, DJ Wayne confirmed that his departure was official, even though insiders at the Radio Station were still unsure of his position.

A well-placed source, who asked to remain anonymous, said Wayne’s resignation came on the heels of several issues with the company’s management.

DJ Wayne, real name Wayne Morris, says going forward, he will host his Friday show the “Weekend Blitz” and Sunday offering “Shirley Sundayz on The Beach” exclusively via the Twitch platform, with live streaming via Instagram and his other social media platforms.

Wizzzle, known for his raspy voice and quick-fire mixes, has been a staple at Irie Fm for more than 20 years.

DJ Wayne’s departure follows that of other foundation personalities, including the likes of Ron Muschette, Elise Kelly, and Bob Clarke.

Their departure came closely after the death of founder Karl Young and Chad Young and the shift in management styles at the company.

Ron Muschette made his move in 2014 to the Montego Bay-based radio station Mello FM but has now planted his roots at the recently formed Edge Fm in Kingston.

DJ Wayne is also a noted music producer and has done work with the likes of Vybz Kartel, Jah Cure, Bounty Killer via his Purple Skunk Records label.

Dj Sunshine, Kshema Francis, and Big A are among the few long-standing personalities left at the company.