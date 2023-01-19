Victim Of Fatal Shooting In Jacmel Identified – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –
The victim of Thursday’s shooting at Jacmel during a funeral has been identified as Cuthbert Albert, alias ‘Coffee’.
Multiple gunshots rang out as people attended the funeral of a young man from the community.
“They had just put the body in the tomb and were about to close it when we heard the gunshots,” a funeral attendee told St Lucia Times.
“People started leaving afterwards,” the attendee recalled.
The resident declared that Thursday’s fatal shooting made people feel unsafe.
Videos on social media showed the victim of the fatal shooting lying face down in the cemetery while a woman wailed in the background.
“Right now, I am scared of the community. They will shoot and not care who gets hit by a stray bullet,” one resident told St Lucia Times.
