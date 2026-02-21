Local News
Victory for Land Actors over Planning Authority
21 February 2026
This content originally appeared on The New Today.
High Court Judge Justice Raulston Glasgow has delivered a judgment in a case that could have far-reaching implications for the conduct of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for development projects in Grenada.The judge handed down his ruling in a case brought by Grenada Land Actors Inc against the government-controlled Planning and Development Authority (PDA) of Grenada.