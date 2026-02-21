NNP prepares for battle GPA planning to crack down on boats in the Carenage Victory for Land Actors over Planning Authority Catholic Priest sees no role for Trump in Russia/Ukraine war Homosexuality rampant at Bacolet Centre Victory for Land Actors over Planning Authority
Local News

Victory for Land Actors over Planning Authority

21 February 2026
This content originally appeared on The New Today.

High Court Judge Justice Raulston Glasgow has delivered a judgment in a case that could have far-reaching implications for the conduct of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for development projects in Grenada.The judge handed down his ruling in a case brought by Grenada Land Actors Inc against the government-controlled Planning and Development Authority (PDA) of Grenada.

