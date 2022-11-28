Vincentians urged not to let their guards down as Hurricane Season ends

Black Immigrant Daily News

Vincentians are being urged not to let their guards down as the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season dwindles down.

The advice has come from Meteorological Forecaster Gregory Cato while speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program this morning.

Mr. Cato said now is not the time for complacency as severe weather systems are still likely.

Mr. Cato also provided a review of the impacts caused my weather systems in St. Vincent and the Grenadines thus far.

He said although there were no direct impact the country still sustained damage in a number of areas.

