Violence Free Fisherman’s Birthday Celebrations

On Thursday 29th June 2023, during searches conducted on persons en route to Fisherman’s Birthday Celebrations, officers confiscated a significant number of offensive weapons.

The Royal Grenada Police Force therefore informs the public that similar searches will be conducted during activities throughout the carnival season. There will be consequences for person found in possession of offensive weapons. The RGPF re-emphasizes our zero-tolerance approach to offensive weapons and violence. We appeal to everyone to refrain from carrying weapons, and to resolve disputes peacefully, or report them to the police.

The Commissioner and members of RGPF take this opportunity to thank the public, especially the people of St. John, for being responsible and well-behaved during the Gouyave Fisherman’s Birthday Celebrations, resulting in the event being violent free.

We urge everyone to play their part in keeping Grenada safe this carnival and beyond.