Virtual Consultation – Draft Pension Plan for Public Officers

The Department of Public Administration will be hosting a Virtual Public Consultation to give an update on the Draft Pension Plan for Public Officers on Friday, 1st December, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

This initiative is part of the Government’s strategy to ensure fiscal and debt sustainability to support Grenada’s sustainable development and transformational agenda aimed at improving the lives of Grenadians over the medium to long term.

The meeting will be held via TEAMS, which may be accessed at the link provided below.

https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_YjAxZGE4ODAtNTYyYi00OTJmLWJmNGEtNDBlNzRiMTE0NWMw%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22049e14cd-1e92-4537-a87f-c48cfe310917%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%223c7f49be-e5a4-44d3-bee2-bb3f90e2eb63%22%7d

or Meeting Credentials:

Meeting ID: 247 405 251 718

Passcode: uRn9Ve