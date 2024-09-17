Visa Free Travel To Thailand To End For These Caribbean Countries

News Americas, New York, NY, Tues. Sept. 24, 2024: Beginning December 1, 2024, travelers from five Caribbean nations will no longer have visa-free access to Thailand. Instead, they will need to secure an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) before visiting by air, sea, or land. This new requirement is part of Thailand’s broader efforts to enhance immigration controls and strengthen border security for international visitors.

Monks lifting the offerings brought by the faithful during the Festival at Wat Pha Lat (Sakadakamee), Thailand. (Photo by Pongmanat Tasiri/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Travelers from the following Caribbean nations will now need to apply for an ETA before traveling to Thailand:

CubaDominicaDominican RepublicJamaicaTrinidad and Tobago

Previously, visitors from these nations could enter Thailand without a visa.

Thailand has long been a favored destination for Caribbean tourists, with its beautiful beaches, rich culture, and vibrant cities attracting increasing numbers of visitors from Havana, Santo Domingo, and Kingston. Caribbean travelers can easily apply for their ETA online through Thailand’s official e-Visa portal. The process is fully digital and will be free of charge.

The ETA will allow a single entry into Thailand and is valid for up to 60 days. Travelers who wish to extend their stay can apply for a one-time extension of an additional 30 days, enabling longer visits without the need for multiple re-entries. The online process is user-friendly, allowing travelers to obtain their travel authorization without any hassle. Visitors must present their ETA upon arrival in Thailand, and those who fail to comply with the new rules or overstay their authorized time may face penalties.

