Visiting Cuban president to pay respects at crash monument in Barbados Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The President of Cuba will pay respects to the 73 lives lost in the 1976 bombing of the Cuban flight traveling from Barbados to Jamaica.

There will be a Wreath Laying Ceremony at the Cubana Monument, Paynes Bay, St James, today, Tuesday, December 6, at 3 pm.

President Miguel D?az-Canel is in Barbados for an official State Visit and to participate in the Eighth CARICOM-Cuba Summit from today.

As a result of the Cubana ceremony, the Barbados Police Service is warning drivers and commuters that delays in traffic flow along Highway 1 are likely to occur this afternooninto evening. Delays and diversions will be kept to a minimum and local access, public service vehicles and emergency vehicles will be facilitated. Where possible, other motorists should use alternate routes.

Police officers in uniform will be on duty to manage the flow of traffic before, during and immediately after the ceremony. All road users are reminded to follow the directions of police officers in uniform.

