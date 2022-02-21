Wack 100 Says Kodak Black Was Shot Over Past Lauren London Disrespect

Wack 100 seems to have the intel on everyone and everything happening in L.A., including why Kodak Black was recently shot.

The celebrity manager for rappers The Game and Blueface has made several bombshell revelations in the past, which turned out to be true, and now he’s revealing another major bit of tea.

Over the weekend, Wack 100 said that Florida rapper Kodak Black was reportedly shot for his disgusting comments about Lauren London following the death of her partner Nipsey Hussle three years ago.

While on Clubhouse, Wack 100 claims that Kodak was shot at over his years-old comments to the actress just days after her partner was killed.

In April 2019, shortly after Nipsey Hussle was shot and killed, Kodak had taken to social media to shoot his shot at Lauren. Fans at the time felt his comments were inappropriate and out of place as London openly grieved the loss of her partner and father of her child. Some were downright angry at his post especially since Lauren was a committed partner to Nipsey and highly respected in the hip-hop community.

“Lauren London that’s baby, though,” Kodak tweeted. “She ’bout to be out here single. She fittin’ to be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I can be for her. I’ll give her a whole year. She might need a whole year to be crying and sh*t for [Nipsey].”

Nipsey Hussle and Lauren London

Wack claims that Kodak’s presence in Los Angeles for Super Bowl weekend presented the perfect opportunity for alleged retribution over his comments to Nipsey’s widow. The rapper resides in Florida but was shot while at a Nice Guy for a Justin Bieber party during Super Bowl weekend

“N***as out here trippin’ on Kodak, man. On some clout chasing sh*t,” said Wack. “Talkin’ ’bout, ‘What’s that sh*t you said about Lauren London?’ Man, get the f*ck out of here. But Kodak got off!” he said.

Kodak Black was shot in the leg and appeared to be recovering well following the incident.

Meanwhile, fans online were perplexed by the claim made by Wack as they speculated whether Crips gang members loyal to Nipsey might still be angry at the comments by Kodak.

In the meantime, there are also speculations online that Kodak’s shooting might be due to a beef with rapper Pressa. Some fans, including a woman claiming to be an eyewitness, claim that a member of Pressa’s entourage was the one who shot Kodak.

During the incident, Kodak was among four people who were shot and injured. They have all been treated and released since.