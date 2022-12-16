Wadadli Elite Academy crowned champions of the first ever Montserrat Under-26 Invitational Basketball Tournament

Black Immigrant Daily News

Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE—December 16 2022…It is indeed our pleasure to ask the public to join with us in celebrating the accomplishments of the Wadadli Elite Academy who on Thursday evening were crowned champions of the first ever Montserrat Under-26 Invitational Basketball Tournament.

Elites defeated the British Virgin Islands in the finals, after advancing a day prior through a triumph over St. Kitts and Nevis.

The team which comprises of players Jaden Andrew, Tequan Brodie, Remy Brewster, Jamine Charles, Rhonde Davis, Shaheem Omarde, Lopez Adams, Dominick Anthony, Teran Zachariah, Rashaun Henry and Orion Seraphin and coaching staff- Irwin ‘Wanga’ Armstrong and Byron Andrew are expected to return to Antigua later today.

We the executive of ABBA congratulate them on their historic triumph and wish them the very best in the future as they continue to develop some of our junior basketballers.

