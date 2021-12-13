Walking from your bed to home office now counts as commuting in Germany

The content originally appeared on: CNN

feet qualified as a commute. The ruling by Germany’s federal social court came after two lower courts disagreed over whether the journey of a fewfeetqualified as a commute.

The man, an area sales manager working for a company identified only as “R-GmbH” was on his way to work “from his bedroom to his home office one floor below,” when he slipped and fractured a vertebra, according to a statement issued by the court on Wednesday.

His employer’s insurance initially refused to cover the claim.

But because he was walking down the stairs, for the first time that day straight to his home office, the court considered his journey to be “insured as an activity in the interest of his employer, as a commute to work.”

Read More