Wanted Man – Arthur Braveboy

Police are seeking assistance of the general public in locating Arthur Braveboy, 35 years old, Mechanic of Woolwich Road, St. George. He is five feet eleven inches in height, slim built, dark in complexion, straight nose, and dark brown eyes with black hair.

Mr. Braveboy is wanted by the Criminal Investigation Department, St. George’s for questioning in connection with the offence of Dangerous Harm.

Anyone seeing Arthur Braveboy or has any information about his whereabouts is kindly asked to contact CID, St. George’s on 440 3921; South St. George Police Station 444 4454; Emergency – 911/440 3999; Police Hotline – 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

NB: This suspect may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with caution.