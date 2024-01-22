Wanted Man – Dwayne Mc Donald Apprehended; St. Patrick Resident Charged in Connection with Robbery

Wanted Man – Dwayne Mc Donald Apprehended

Dwayne Mc Donald, Businessman of Mt. Pleasant, Carriacou who was wanted by police for questioning in connection with the May 2023 death of Victor Randy Mc Intosh, a resident of Carriacou, has been apprehended by law enforcement in Trinidad and Tobago.

A collaboration of intelligences efforts by law enforcement officials from Grenada, Trinidad and Tobago, and other regional entities led to the identification and apprehension of Mr. Mc Donald.

The Royal Grenada Police Force is extremely grateful to our regional partners, especially Trinidad and Tobago for their assistance in apprehending Mr Mc Donald.

St. Patrick Resident Charged in Connection with Robbery.

Donnie Mc Queen, 30 years old, Mason of Mt. Craven, St. Patrick was arrested and charged for the offences of Robbery with Violence and Money Laundering, in connection with the Robbery of Mr. Leslie Ramdhanny, in the town of Grenville, on January 18th, 2024.

Mr. Mc Queen appeared at the St. David Magistrate Court today, Wednesday 24th January 2024, and was remanded to His Majesty’s Prisons.

He is scheduled to make his next court appearance at Grenville Magistrate Court on Tuesday 30th January 2024.