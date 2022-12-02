WATCH: Health Clinic Among Saint Lucia Activities In Observance Of World AIDS Day – St. Lucia Times News

December 1 annually marks the observance of World Aids Day globally.

This observance seeks to maintain the ongoing aids pandemic as a continuous topic of discussion, as the world works to towards ending AIDS as a global threat by 2030.

The local activities for this observance included a health clinic at the Castries Wellness Center, where testing and education was undertaken by the clinical staff members of the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs.

More in this report from Sant Justin.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

