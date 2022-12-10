WATCH: Saint Lucians March Against Domestic Violence – St. Lucia Times News

Black Immigrant Daily News

On Saturday morning Saint Lucians marched against domestic violence, an event organised by the Vulnerable Persons Team (VPT) of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) and other organisations.

The activity commenced at Derek Walcott Square and ended at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Bridge Street, Castries.

The VPT’s Sergeant Sisely Baptiste said the activity was successful.

Baptiste explained that the purpose was raising awareness of domestic violence in observance of sixteen days of activism against gender-based violence.

She told St Lucia Times that the VPT deals with domestic violence, sexual abuse, child abuse, and matters involving the vulnerable.

And the VPT official noted that Saint Lucia had experienced many violent incidents in the past few months.

“We are also seeing a lot of child abuse and domestic violence reports,” Baptiste disclosed.

She said organisers hope Saturday’s march would send a message that domestic violence is a crime.

“We need to speak up against this level of violence,” Baptiste asserted

In this regard, she recalled that this year six females had become homicide victims.

“That says a lot for us at the Vulnerable Persons Team,” she stated.

“We are also concerned about the number of men who are being murdered,” Baptiste stated.

“We need to observe the rights of all human beings,” Baptiste declared.

In addition, she announced that organisers would consider planning more marches to heighten public awareness regarding domestic violence.

NewsAmericasNow.com