WATER SUPPLY NETWORK EXPANSION AND UPGRADES

The content originally appeared on: Grenada Broadcasting Network

The United Kingdom Caribbean infrastructure partnership fund funded South St. George water supply and waste water improvement project is estimated to begin at the end of the first quarter or the start of the second quarter of 2022.

The project involves several upgrades and expansions of water supply networks and treatment of sewage to cover the entire south of Grenada.

