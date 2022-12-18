WBD woman killed after minibus crashes into her at Zeeburg

Black Immigrant Daily News

Dead: Gaitree Sewsankar

A West Bank Demerara woman was killed on Saturday afternoon when a minibus, which was loaded with passengers, ran into her and crushed her in the process.

Dead is 37-year-old Gaitree Sewsankar of Sister’s Village, West Bank Demarara. The incident occurred sometime around 14:30h on the Zeeburg Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

At the time, Sewsankar was with her young daughter and husband at a road-front store when the bus, BAB 1864, crashed into them. The daughter also received minor injuries.

The bus after crashing into the store where the now dead woman and her daughter were

There were 14 passengers in the bus along with the driver – all of whom were also injured.

According to the Police, minibus BAB 1864 was heading East along the Northern side of the Public Road at a fast rate of speed with the 14 passengers on board when an unknown motor car which was heading in front of the minibus turned left into School Street Zeeburg.

The driver of the minibus (Devon Daziel) pulled right to avoid colliding with the motor car and while doing so he collided with the right-side front portion of motor Lorry #GWW 6801 which was heading West in the opposite direction.

Some of the injured passengers in the minibus

As a result of the collision the said minibus also collided with another minibus #BTT 1676 which was parked on the northern side facing East, and further collided with the two pedestrians.Sewsankar ended up under minibus #BAB 1864.

All passengers including the driver and pedestrian were seriously injured and they were taken to Leonora Cottage Hospital by passerby vehicles where they were all treated while Sewsankar was pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

The driver of minibus BAB 1864, along with three of the passengers Imtiaz Ishmeal, Sydney Stephen and Raysidea Marian were transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where they were further treated by the doctors on duty.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased woman was later taken to the Ezekiel Mortuary for storage and Post-Mortem Examination.

The drivers were tested for Alcohol and no trace of alcohol was found. Investigations are continuing

NewsAmericasNow.com