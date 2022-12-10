We have to work together, in consortiums; not compete against each other – Pres Ali tells Shipping Association

Black Immigrant Daily News

President Dr Irfaan Ali addressing the Shipping Association Dinner on Friday evening

President Dr Irfaan Ali said that as the economy expands, the Government sees shipping, logistics, and the Maritime sector as key to catalysing opportunities that will come from transformative investments.

At the annual dinner hosted by the Shipping Association of Guyana (SAG) on Friday, the Head of State called attention to the necessity of resource planning and training.

He said that these steps were imperative to ensuring that the suitable human resource set, capabilities, functionalities, and certification meet the industry’s development plans.

President Ali spoke about the value of working together and the benefits of such partnerships.

“If we are to build an economy here with a small population, and relatively small capital for a nation, we have to learn to work in consortiums. We have to learn to come together. We are not competing against each other.”

Stakeholders at the Shipping Association of Guyana’s Dinner

He explained that because of strategic positioning and an understanding of “where we want the country to be,” the Government is not only pursuing an oil and gas sector but also, concurrently, pursuing a development trajectory that would have Guyana remaining at net zero.

“This is not contemplated anywhere in the world. We have the greatest investment in oil and gas, and simultaneously, we are the leader once again in the world on the carbon credit market, opening up opportunities.”

President Ali also highlighted the treatment of Guyana’s waterways and the ocean in the context of climate change and pointed to beneficial economic opportunities for the shipping industry.

Established in 1995, the Shipping Association of Guyana is a private organisation representing terminal owners, shipping agents, shipowners, and, in general, the shipping industry of the country.

NewsAmericasNow.com