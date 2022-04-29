West Ham investigating incident after fans allegedly attack German commentators live on air

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)West Ham United are investigating an incident in which two German commentators were allegedly attacked inside the London Stadium during the team’s Europa League semifinal first leg against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday.

Tim Brockmeier and Philipp Hofmeister, working for German broadcaster Hessischer Runfunk, said their headsets were ripped off and that they were physically assaulted by West Ham fans after Michail Antonio had equalized for the hosts in the first half.

The pair said the West Ham fans were sitting directly behind them and had been angered by them cheering loudly when Frankfurt took the lead in the first minute of the match.

The incident was captured on the live broadcast.

“We are being attacked from behind by the English fans, that’s why we were unfortunately gone for a short time,” Hofmeister said on the broadcast.

