West Indies Faces England In Second Test

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, LONDON, England, Thurs. July 16, 2020: On the heels of their historic win over England in their first test match, the West Indies team will begin the second test match of the series this morning.

The match-up comes as the West Indies claimed a 200 for 6 victory at the Ageas Bowl Sunday. Jamaican Jermaine Blackwood’s knock of 95 helped the windies to their win after a tremendous bowling performance from Skipper Jason Holder and Shannon Gabriel.

The second match will be played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester beginning at 6 am Eastern Standard Time tomorrow morning.

Here’s How To Watch

The live streaming of the England vs West Indies 1st Test match will be available on willow.tv/ or SonyLiv.

The West Indies needs just one win from the two remaining Tests of the campaign to clinch a first series win in England for 32 years. We wish them lots of luck in their pursuit tomorrow.

NewsAmericasNow.com