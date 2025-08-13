GNRC “salutes’’ Scholar for Kaiso on Reparations Sakina shines, Shortpree returns, and the stage is set for Soca showdown Malicious act suspected in Quarry explosion as Police probe employee link Hackers targeting local financial institutions Catamaran Killers shown no mercy in Court Four remanded for shootings on Wall Street and St Juilles Street
What’s at stake at the Alaska summit for all sides? 

13 August 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet in Alaska for talks on the war in Ukraine.

But concern is increasing in Kyiv and among its European allies over fears of Ukraine being sidelined.

So, what’s at stake at the Alaska summit for all sides?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests: 

Anatol Lieven – Director of the Eurasia Program at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft

Steven Erlanger – Chief diplomatic correspondent in Europe for The New York Times

Alex Titov – Lecturer at Queen’s University Belfast and a specialist in Russian foreign policy

 

