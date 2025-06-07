New information surfaces – Linking Laura Trevelyan ancestors to trafficking Hundreds of enslaved Africans to Grenada in the 18th century Murder case against police Inspector under scrutiny Emmalin Pierre attacks RGPF Sen. Joseph: More needs to be done to improve the Criminal Justice System Cultural Exchanges, A Bridge for Promoting Mutual Understanding Gov’t sets up committee to look at burial grounds
What’s behind the Trump-Musk break-up? 

07 June 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
The big break-up: The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has parted ways with the richest man in the world, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Once their friendship reaped rewards for both: Musk donated around hundreds of millions of dollars to Trump’s re-election campaign and the president created a role for Musk in his government.

But political, or fiscal, differences soured the relationship, and what was once a mutually beneficial alliance deteriorated into an exchange of insults on social media.

So, did Elon Musk’s position undermine US democracy?

And do Donald Trump’s friendships and interests influence US policy?

Presenter: Elizabeth Puranam

Guests:

Niall Stanage – Political analyst and White House columnist for The Hill newspaper

Dan Ives – Technology analyst and managing director of Wedbush Securities

Faiz Siddiqui – Author of, Hubris Maximus: The Shattering of Elon Musk

 

