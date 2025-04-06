Prison Officers charge hefty fees to smuggle phones into the prison PM Dickon Mitchell reads the riot act Is Peter David still forming a new party? Possessory Title comes into play in court battle Grenada standing with Cuba amid expanded U.S. Visa restriction policy Cultural Exchanges, A Bridge for Promoting Mutual Understanding
Will anyone face justice for the Rafah ambulance convoy attack? 

06 April 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.

Video from a dead victim’s phone shows how Israeli forces attacked an ambulance convoy in Gaza last month, killing 15 Palestinian emergency workers.

It also shows that Israeli statements about the attack were false.

Will anyone face justice?

Presenter: Adrian Finighan

Guests:

William Schabas – professor of international law at Middlesex University

Toby Cadman – international human rights lawyer

Michael Mansfield – international human rights lawyer

 

