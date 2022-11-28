With the Browne Administration, the Water – Including Money, Stimulus, and Investment – is Always Off, Quinn-Williams says

Black Immigrant Daily News

Pearl-Quinn-Williams

SOURCE: Real News

It is time for the Browne Administration to leave office, since the masses continue to struggle without relief or assistance being offered, says Pearl Quinn-Williams, the United Progressive Party (UPP) Candidate for St John’s Rural North.

Quinn-Williams says the suffering experienced by the majority of the people is more than real; and adding to it is the daily refrain about the water being off.

The Candidate notes that water can be used metaphorically to represent money – which many residents are owed; stimulus; jobs; investment; and support, which are key components of relief and recovery.

These things, she says, are necessary for the survival and growth of local private-sector businesses and, by extension, our economy.

A UPP Administration will fast-track private-sector investment and development projects in order to spur employment and economic activity, Quinn-Williams promises.

It will also restructure concession arrangements to boost those available to smaller businesses, giving them a strategic advantage.

She says the Antigua and Barbuda Investment Authority (ABIA) will be significantly empowered to attract more successful foreign investment, and this is expected to create well-paid jobs, according to the Party’s plans. Meanwhile, Quinn-Williams assures the public that UPP Government Ministers will not be engaged in self-enrichment schemes, but will empower and work for, and on behalf of, the people of this country.

Therefore, Quinn-Williams is appealing to the Nation to make the right choice on election day and vote for a change with the United Progressive Party.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com